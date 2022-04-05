Lamar Jackson makes Twitter push for DK Metcalf, Sauce Gardner

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has had no qualms in recent days about expressing his opinions regarding players he believes the team should add.

On Sunday, he made a pitch to Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf, who has been the subject of ongoing trade chatter. On Monday, Jackson made a plea to incoming rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner to play in Baltimore.

As to the first position from Jackson, the Ravens don’t seem to be the type of team to give up major trade assets for a player who would then command a market-level contract. Especially at a time when the Ravens can’t get Jackson to engage them on a long-term deal that would map out relatively manageable cap numbers in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

Indeed, even if the Ravens won’t pursue Metcalf (and they likely won’t), this would be a good occasion for them to point out to Jackson that no such moves can happen until Jackson signs a long-term deal.

Regarding Gardner, someone pointed out that Jackson may not know how the draft works. Said Jackson in response, “Believe me I know I went 32nd.”

The Ravens currently hold the 14th pick in round one. They’d surely need to move higher to get Gardner. That’s more likely than trading for Metcalf, because rookies come with manageable initial contracts. Like Jackson did. Which was fine for four years, but is becoming awkward now that the Ravens can’t get Jackson to the table to talk about a new deal.

It’s unclear how serious Jackson is about any of this. He pointed out after the Metcalf tweet that people will now “speculate all type of stuff.” Added Jackson, “Hey but it’s Twitter let me tweet.”

The Ravens would surely prefer that he spend less time tweeting and more (any) time talking to them about his next contract.