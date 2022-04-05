Mac Jones working with some of his receivers in Tampa

Getty Images

A former Patriots quarterback now resides in Tampa. The current Patriots quarterback currently is working out in Tampa.

Tom Brady surely already is working with his Bucs receivers somewhere in Tampa.

An Instagram post by Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne on Tuesday revealed he and some of his fellow receivers are working out with Mac Jones in Tampa.

Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and J.J. Taylor also attended.

Agholor can be heard on the video telling Jones he is getting lean, and Jones’ flexed his biceps in response.

The newest member of the receiving corps, DeVante Parker, isn’t working with Jones yet after being traded from the Dolphins.

Owner Robert Kraft has high hopes for Jones with the quarterback headed into an important second season.