Malik Turner, Marcus Johnson visited 49ers

Getty Images

Free agent receivers Malik Turner and Marcus Johnson visited the 49ers on Tuesday.

Turner also recently visited the Cardinals.

He signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and played 21 games for Seattle in his first two seasons. He moved onto the Packers during the 2020 offseason but never played for the team.

The Cowboys claimed Turner off waivers, and he appeared in 20 games the past two years.

Turner has played more special teams snaps than offensive snaps since entering the NFL but has 29 career catches for 414 yards and four touchdowns.

Johnson, 27, signed with the Eagles in 2016. He appeared in 10 games for Philadelphia in 2017 and then spent three seasons in Indianapolis. Last season, Johnson was in Tennessee.

He has played 41 games with 10 starts, seeing action on 1,157 offensive snaps.

For his career, Johnson has 51 receptions for 839 yards and three touchdowns.