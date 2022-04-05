Mitch Trubisky hosting workout for Steelers’ skill position players

Getty Images

Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is getting the offense together for some extra work this offseason.

Trubisky is hosting fellow quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, running back Najee Harris and multiple receivers and tight ends for a workout at Trubisky’s Florida home, according to Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

Trubisky said when the Steelers signed him that he wanted to show he’s a leader and get on the same page with his new teammates, even before offseason work officially begins.

“I’m looking to be a leader as well,” Trubisky said last month. “I think it’s important to build relationships, let these guys know who I am as a man before we get on the field together.”

Trubisky appears to be the favorite to earn the Steelers’ starting quarterback job over the summer, and the Steelers have to be pleased with the initiative he’s taking to lead the team in the spring.