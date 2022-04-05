Noah Fant: Drew Lock has the talent to be a franchise quarterback

Getty Images

Drew Lock would be the starting quarterback for the Seahawks if the season started right now and that’s not a prospect that fills many people with positive thoughts about the prospects for the offense in Seattle this season.

One of the players who joined Lock in the move from the Broncos to the NFC West club this offseason has higher hopes, however. Tight end Noah Fant was drafted a round before Lock in 2019 and told reporters on Tuesday that he believes his teammate can be a long-term answer at quarterback for their new club.

“Drew’s biggest attribute is his arm. He’s made some insane throw in the time that we’ve played together. He has all the talent in the world. . . . I think he has all the opportunity and all the talent in the world to get it done and be that franchise guy,” Fant said, via Curtis Crabtree of KCPQ.

Lock’s play over 21 starts in Denver didn’t convince the Broncos that he had that capability and the Seahawks are still looking to add quarterbacks to the roster so that Lock isn’t the only option come the fall. The identity of those additions will likely have a lot to do with how much of a chance Lock gets to show that Fant is onto something.