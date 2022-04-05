Noah Fant: No word from Seahawks on fifth-year option

Getty Images

When the Seahawks acquired tight end Noah Fant as part of the return for Russell Wilson, they also acquired the right to exercise the fifth-year option on the 2019 first-round pick’s contract.

Fant would have a guaranteed salary of $6.85 million for the 2023 season if the option does get exercised by the May 2 deadline. Fant told reporters on Tuesday that he has not heard anything from the team about whether they’re going to go that route.

“For me, it’s kind of letting that fall where it may,” Fant said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune.

Fant had 170 catches for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons with the Broncos, but said he was frustrated by the way the team used him in their offense. Picking up the option for 2023 would be a pretty good sign that the Seahawks believe they have the right plan for Fant.