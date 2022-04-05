Ravens “not sure” how Ronnie Stanley rebounds, see tackle opportunities in draft

Getty Images

Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in February that the team made a mistake expecting a full return to form for left tackle Ronnie Stanley in 2021 and that miscalculation cost them when Stanley’s ankle injury knocked him back out after one game.

Stanley’s recovery has reportedly been going well, but last season’s experience has made the team leery of guaranteeing anything when it comes to Stanley’s role this fall. DeCosta made that much clear when asked at a Tuesday press conference about whether the tackle’s availability will impact the team’s draft plans.

“We’re not sure how Ronnie is going to rebound. We’re optimistic,” DeCosta said, via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com.

DeCosta said that the team sees opportunities to add talented tackles throughout the draft and the need to be prepared for all eventualities with Stanley will likely have Baltimore taking a long look at some of them later this month.