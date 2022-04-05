Six top QB prospects set to visit Panthers next week

Getty Images

Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer said recently that he doesn’t want to force taking a quarterback in the draft, but acknowledged the team doesn’t have a long-term answer at the position and “at some point you have to take a shot” if you’re picking at the top of the first round.

The Panthers have the sixth overall selection to use for such a shot this year and they’ll be spending time with most of the top quarterback prospects in the draft in the near future.

Word on Monday was that Liberty’s Malik Willis will be visiting with the team next week and Albert Breer of SI.com reports that he’ll have plenty of company. Kenny Pickett of Pitt, Matt Corral of Ole Miss, Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati, Sam Howell of North Carolina, and Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky will also be meeting with the team between Monday and Wednesday.

The visits don’t mean that the Panthers will definitely be taking a quarterback this month, but their need and a willingness to find the right match in this year’s class make it a very realistic possibility.