Taylor Stallworth agrees to terms with Chiefs

Defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth visited the Chiefs on Tuesday. He didn’t get out of town before agreeing to terms on a one-year deal, agent Brett Tessler announced on social media.

Stallworth, 26, joins Chris Jones, Derrick Nnadi, Khalen Saunders, Tershawn Wharton, Darius Stills, Lorenzo Neal Jr. and Cortez Broughton at the position on the depth chart.

Stallworth spent two years with the Saints and two with the Colts.

He has appeared in 32 games the past two seasons. In 2021, Stallworth totaled 16 tackles and three sacks in 16 games with one start.

He appeared in 18 games for the Saints his first two NFL seasons and made 16 tackles and a sack.