Travon Walker set for visits with teams in top six of draft

Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker is expected to be a high pick in this year’s draft and a look at his scheduled visits suggests that’s an accurate prediction.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Walker has lined up visits with the Jaguars, Lions, Texans, Jets, Giants, and Panthers over the next week or so. Those teams hold the first six picks in the draft and the Giants also pick seventh while the Jets hold the 10th pick, so Walker is looking like a good bet to be off the board very early in Las Vegas.

Walker had 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and a fumble recovery to help Georgia win a national title last season.

He joins Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux as front seven defenders who are expected to be early picks this week and the pecking order that teams listed above come up with will have a lot to do with how the 2022 NFL Draft plays out.