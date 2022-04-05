Tyrann Mathieu: I don’t think Saints need me, but it would be good to go home

Getty Images

Tyrann Mathieu was born in New Orleans. He spent his high school career at St. Augustine (Louisiana) and his college career at LSU. Is it possible to go home again?

Mathieu has played nine NFL seasons, five in Arizona, one in Houston and the past three in Kansas City. He is a free agent for the third time in his career.

On Tuesday, Mathieu visited the Saints.

“First and foremost, it’s a great opportunity with Dennis Allen stepping into the lead position,” Mathieu said, via The Times-Picayune. “He’s a great defensive mind. I have a lot of respect for Ms. (Gayle) Benson and the kind of things she does throughout the community. It’s a team I grew up watching. Any time I get to play in front of family and friends, it obviously gives me more energy. It would be a great opportunity if that was to come.”

The Saints lost Marcus Williams, but they signed Marcus Maye. They also have C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Daniel Sorensen, Justin Evans and J.T. Gray at the position. So safety isn’t high on the Saints’ list of needs.

But Saints players have recruited Mathieu on social media nonetheless.

“I have a great relationship with Cam Jordan, Marshon Lattimore,” Mathieu said. “The list goes on and on. Any time I see the Saints play defense, I always tap myself on the shoulder and say, ‘Hey, I could probably roll with those guys.’ Those guys have done a great thing. The last couple years, they’ve been like top five in defense. I don’t think they really need me, but it would be good to go back home and help them win.”

Mathieu said he wants to play for a team that has a chance to win a championship.