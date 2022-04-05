Tyrann Mathieu visiting the Saints

Getty Images

Free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu is visiting his hometown team.

Mathieu, who was born and raised in New Orleans and was a star at LSU, is visiting the Saints today.

However, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network characterizes it as more of a casual visit while Mathieu is in New Orleans with family and friends, and says that no signing is imminent.

Mathieu was a third-round pick of the Cardinals in 2013. He played four years in Arizona, one in Houston and the last three in Kansas City.

It’s been a quiet free agency period for Mathieu, who is No. 20 on our list of the Top 100 free agents. The Saints are the first team he has visited.