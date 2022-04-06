Bills extend Stefon Diggs’ contract

Getty Images

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had two years remaining on the five-year, $72 million contract. But when the wide receiver market exploded this offseason, it became clear that Diggs was going to want a raise sooner rather than later.

The Bills have given him that raise. Diggs agreed to a four-year, $104 million extension with $70 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Adding those four years to the two years that were left on his old deal, Diggs is now under contract for the Bills for the next six seasons, making it highly likely that the prime years of his career will be spent in Buffalo.

Although the Bills could have told Diggs he was going to have to play out his existing contract, the reality is that the Bills view themselves as Super Bowl contenders this year, and they didn’t want one of their best players to be unhappy. Getting a deal done with Diggs now ensures that his contract isn’t going to be a distraction.

Diggs was traded from the Vikings to the Bills in 2020 and has made the Pro Bowl in both of his seasons in Buffalo. The Bills think Diggs and Josh Allen are going to be a winning combination for years to come.