Blaine Gabbert back with Bucs

Tom Brady is back with the Buccaneers and so is Blaine Gabbert.

The team announced Gabbert’s re-signing on Wednesday afternoon. They previously re-signed Ryan Griffin and Kyle Trask is back for his second NFL season, so the Bucs have the same four quarterbacks on the roster that they had in the organization last season.

Gabbert joined the Bucs in 2020 and has appeared in 10 games in relief of Brady over the last two seasons. He is 16-of-27 for 210 yards and two touchdowns in those outings.

Gabbert started 48 games before coming to Tampa. The last three of them came with the Titans during the 2019 season and he also saw time for former Bucs head coach Bruce Arians with the Cardinals in 2017.