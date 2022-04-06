Colt McCoy: Kyler Murray’s arrow is pointing up

Getty images

The temperature in the relationship between the Cardinals and Kyler Murray appears to have cooled off as the calendar turns to April, with head coach Kliff Kingsbury saying last week that the organization is in a good place with the young quarterback.

Arizona has also brought back a veteran to be Murray’s backup once again for 2022 in Colt McCoy. Upon officially re-signing with the club, McCoy was asked about Murray’s leadership. After spending a year in the same meeting room with Murray, McCoy noted just how well he thinks Murray has handled his first three pro seasons.

“He’s just finished his third year in the NFL, I would say that his arrow is pointing up,” McCoy said, via Howard Balzer of SI.com. “Rookie of the Year, he’s made two Pro Bowls, the guy’s extremely, extremely talented. I’m grateful to be able to work with him. I know how hard it was for me [in] my first three years in the NFL, to handle all the things that come with being a franchise quarterback and being in the NFL. And I think Kyler’s handled it tremendously. And I think he’s just going to continue to get better and I’m thankful I get to be in the same room with him.

“He’s a super competitor, He wants to win. He works hard. And I think it kind of sets the tone for our whole team. And the good thing about here is we have a great mix of veteran guys and younger guys that [General Manager Steve Keim] has put together and I think there’s a lot of respect through the whole locker room about who we have on this team. I don’t think the goals are confused at all. The goal is to go out there and win and we know that, so I think we’re all good.”

Having completed his third season, Murray is eligible for a contract extension. To this point, it’s unclear whether there’s been much progress on one. And despite Murray’s agent issuing a lengthy statement about a potential extension after Murray’s social-media scrub, the quarterback claimed last month that removing his Cardinals images from his Instagram had nothing to do with the organization.

McCoy who started 21 games for the Browns at the start of his career, made three starts for the Cardinals last season when Murray was out with an ankle injury. He completed 75 percent of his passes for 740 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in 2021.