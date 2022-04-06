Derek Stingley Jr. does what he needs to do at LSU’s Pro Day

Getty Images

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. played only three games last season because of a Lisfranc injury. The rehab on his foot kept him out of on-field work at the Scouting Combine.

Now cleared for football activities, Stingley did all drills during LSU’s Pro Day on Wednesday.

He had an unofficial 40-yard dash time around 4.44 (and maybe faster), according to NFL Media, and a vertical jump of 38.5 and a 6.96 in the three-cone drill.

“I say I had a good day, but I knew the whole time that I just had to come out here and treat it like a normal workout,” Stingley told James Palmer of NFL Media. “I’ve been doing this my whole life. There’s nothing that’s changed over the past couple of years. There’s nothing that’s changed since I was a little kid.”

Stingley is not expected to have a long wait to hear his name April 28, sometime behind University of Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Stingley played well as a freshman in 2019, with 31 tackles, six interceptions and 15 pass breakups, but he played only 10 games the past two seasons combined because of injuries.