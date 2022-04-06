Desmond Ridder, Sam Howell set to visit Steelers

Getty Images

The Steelers have been actively scouting this year’s quarterback prospects and they’re set to welcome a couple of them to Pittsburgh for visits this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder is scheduled to arrive in town on Wednesday night and meet with the team on Thursday. North Carolina’s Sam Howell is due in for a visit on Friday.

Ridder and Howell join Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, and Matt Corral as the top names in this year’s class of quarterbacks. There’s a wide range of opinion about all five quarterbacks when it comes to whether they’re worthy of being first-round picks later this month.

The Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky last month, but his two-year deal doesn’t preclude them from picking another one and holding a competition over the rest of the offseason.