Desmond Ridder to visit with Seahawks

The Seahawks acquired Drew Lock from the Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade. But they’re still exploring the quarterback market.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Desmond Ridder is set to visit Seattle next Wednesday.

Ridder also reportedly has visits set up with the Panthers and Steelers, so he’ll have plenty to keep him busy before the draft.

A four-year starter at Cincinnati, Ridder threw for 3,334 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions as a senior. He led the Bearcats to an appearance in the College Football Playoff in 2021, also earning his second AAC offensive player of the year award.

Ridder, Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, and Sam Howell are thought of as the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft.