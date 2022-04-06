DeVante Parker joins Mac Jones-led workouts in Florida

Getty Images

Mac Jones has a new receiver, and it didn’t take long for the Patriots quarterback to begin getting to know DeVante Parker.

Parker’s trade from Miami to New England became official Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Parker showed up on a social media video shared by Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne. Jones is working with teammates in Tampa and Parker arrived Tuesday night.

He joined Jones, Bourne, running back J.J. Taylor and receivers Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor in the workouts.

“I’m very excited,” Parker said in a video posted by the team Wednesday, announcing Parker’s arrival. “I’m just blessed that they gave me a chance and gave me an opportunity just to come out and help out the team in whatever way I can. I appreciate the fans for their support, and I’m just looking forward to it. I’m ready to get it going.”

N'Keal Harry was not present at the Jones-led workouts in Tampa with Parker’s arrival likely signaling the former first-round pick’s departure from New England.