Emmanuel Ogbah: I was glad we took care of our own

Getty Images

The Dolphins agreed to re-sign defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah before free agency even began last month, giving him a four-year deal worth $65 million.

Ogbah is one of Miami’s players back in the building this week with the club’s offseason program beginning under new head coach Mike McDaniel. So is cornerback Xavien Howard, who just signed a new five-year contract with Miami.

In a Wednesday press conference, Ogbah said he was glad that the Dolphins “took care of our own” with the pair of deals.

“I’ve always looked at myself as being here long-term. I’m glad we made it happen,” Ogbah said, via David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “I wouldn’t say I thought it was doubtful [a deal would get done]. I felt like we had a chance to make something work. For them to come like that, it showed they believed in me and wanted me here.”

Ogbah recorded 9.0 sacks in each of his last two seasons with the Dolphins. He also had 24 quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, 12 passes defensed, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery for Miami in 2021.

He entered the league with the Browns as a second-round pick in 2016.