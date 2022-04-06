Falcons agree to deal with Germain Ifedi

Getty Images

The Falcons are adding an experienced piece to their offensive line.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to sign Germain Ifedi. It’s a one-year deal for the 2016 Seahawks first-round pick.

Ifedi spent four seasons with the Seahawks and made 60 starts during his time in Seattle. He moved on to the Bears for the last two seasons and made 23 more starts.

Ifedi has seen time at both guard and tackle over the course of his career. The Falcons have last year’s starters — left tackle Jake Matthews, left guard Jalen Mayfield, right guard Chris Lindstrom, and right tackle Kaleb McGary — back for the 2022 season, so Ifedi will either be trying to unseat one of them or serving as depth in Atlanta.