Former Colts’ draft pick Robert Windsor retires

Getty Images

The Colts selected defensive tackle Robert Windsor in the sixth round of the 2020 draft. He played only two games before injuries ended his career.

Windsor, 25, announced on social media Wednesday night that he is retiring.

“9 months ago, I had 2 major surgeries — one on my hip and one on my groin,” Windsor wrote. “Both were extensive, and the recovery process has been an arduous one. After months of rehabbing, I’m still not where I need to be to compete on the football field.

“I have been playing football for 17 years. Up until this point, football has been my identity and how I receive my self-worth. With that being said, this has been one of my most challenging years yet. If I’ve learned anything from football, it’s that pain ultimately leads to growth. This pain has forced me to look within myself and find out who I am without the game I have loved and played my whole life with.

“I am eternally grateful for everything football has given me, and for those who have helped me grow along the way. I want to thank the Colts organization for taking a chance on me in the 2020 draft.

“I wish I still had more to give to the game that has given me so much, but sadly things don’t last forever and my time to retire has come. I am entering this phase of life with gratitude and ready to start my journey to self-discovery and healing.”

He made two tackles in his brief career that lasted nine defensive snaps and two on special teams. Windsor spent last season on injured reserve.