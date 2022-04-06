Geno Stone re-signs with Ravens

Getty Images

Safety Geno Stone has officially rejoined the Ravens.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that Stone signed his exclusive rights free agent tender on Wednesday. Stone wasn’t able to negotiate with other teams after being tendered, so signing it was necessary for him to take the field in 2022.

Stone was a seventh-round pick in 2020 and he bounced between the practice squad and active roster as a rookie before being waived in December. He was claimed by the Texans, but returned to the Ravens after the Texans declined to re-sign him last year.

He only played two games as a rookie, but appeared in 15 contests last season and finished the year with 21 tackles and an interception.