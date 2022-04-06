George Pickens among wideouts taking pre-draft visits with Packers

Getty Images

The Packers have openings in their wide receiver group heading into the draft and they are spending some time with prospects who could fill them.

Bill Huber of SI.com reports that the team is set to miss with Georgia’s George Pickens this week. Pickens tore his ACL last March, but returned to catch five passes for 107 yards in the team’s final four games of the season.

Pickens had 85 catches for 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns in his first two seasons at the SEC school. While at the Scouting Combine this year, Pickens cited someone familiar to the Packers as the player he tries to emulate on the field.

“I watch Davante Adams a lot,” Pickens said. “I’m bigger than Davante Adams. That’s kind of the lane I kind of want to go into because with the size I am, a guy who can move is almost unguardable.”

The Packers traded Adams and saw Marquez Valdes-Scantling leave for the Chiefs as a free agent, which leaves them very thin at wideout. They have the 22nd, 28th, 53rd, and 59th picks in this year’s draft.

Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton, and Tennessee’s Velus Jones are other receivers who have met or are scheduled to meet with the Packers.