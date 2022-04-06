Joe Burrow will throw out first pitch at Reds’ Opening Day

Getty Images

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will throw out the first pitch at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday when the Reds open the season against the Guardians.

“It was a good gesture by the Reds. I personally appreciate it,” Bengals president Mike Brown told Geoff Hobson of the team website. “To me, that’s neat. I like the fact he’s been invited to do it.

“I know he played basketball and was good at it. I don’t know his baseball background. I wish I did.”

Burrow played baseball until high school. He played center, short and pitched.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is catching Burrow’s pitch, and receiver Ja'Marr Chase is presenting Jonathan India with his National League Rookie of the Year award.

“Cincinnati loves the tradition of Opening Day and what they have here is special,” Brown said. “Baseball is an integral part of this town with a rich history. The people that live here certainly enjoy the game and I’m one of them.”