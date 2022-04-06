Keanu Neal set to sign with Bucs

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are set to add another veteran player on defense.

The agents for Keanu Neal announced that their client agreed to a deal with Tampa. No terms of the deal were disclosed.

Neal played safety for five seasons in Atlanta after joining the team as a 2016 first-round pick, but moved to linebacker in Dallas last season. He had 72 tackles and a sack in 14 appearances for the Cowboys and has 410 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, and four fumble recoveries for his career.

The Bucs signed safety Logan Ryan to go with Antoine Winfield Jr. earlier this offseason and have linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White back, so Neal’s exact fit on the defense will likely be determined in the coming months.