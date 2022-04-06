Kemoko Turay visits 49ers

Getty Images

Defensive end Kemoko Turay may be closing in on a place to play in 2022.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire brings word that Turay visited with the 49ers on Wednesday. It’s the first reported visit of the offseason for Turay.

Turay was a 2018 second-round pick by the Colts and he’s appeared in 38 games over the last four seasons. He had four sacks as a rookie, but a broken ankle in 2019 wound up costing him time in 2020 as well and he was limited to 11 games over the two seasons.

Last year was a healthy one, though, and Turay posted 5.5 sacks while making 13 appearances as a reserve. If he signs with the 49ers, he’ll likely fill the role Arden Key played as a rotational pass rusher in 2021.