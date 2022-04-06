Kyzir White hopes to turn one-year deal into long stay with Eagles

Getty Images

Linebacker Kyzir White grew up close to Philadelphia and realized a childhood dream when he signed a contract to play for the Eagles last month.

White was a 17-game starter for the Chargers in 2021 and he recorded 144 tackles, two interceptions, a sack, and two forced fumbles for the AFC West club. That only landed him a one-year, $3 million deal with the Eagles, but White said Tuesday that he passed on other opportunities in order to make his way close to home and that his hope is to parley the initial pact into a long stay in Philly.

“I’d love to be here for the rest of my career. This is where I want to be. It’s a one-year deal — I’m betting on myself. I just have to prove it again,” White said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Eagles have 10 draft picks and using any of them on linebackers would likely impact the chances that White’s stay is an extended one, so there may be a better idea of his future outlook by the end of the month.