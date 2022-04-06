Matt Corral expects to visit Falcons, Steelers, Eagles

Getty Images

Matt Corral is one of the six quarterback prospects set for meetings with the Panthers next week, but the NFC South club won’t be the only one he’s traveling to meet as part of the pre-draft process.

Corral was a guest on The Rich Eisen Show and shared more details about his upcoming itinerary during the conversation. Corral listed the Falcons, Steelers, and Eagles as the other teams that he’s slated to meet with in the near future.

Corral also said that he was supposed to meet with the Saints last week, but the trip was postponed due to weather issues that impacted travel. He said they are working to reschedule that meeting.

The Panthers, Falcons, Steelers, and Saints have all been frequently mentioned as potential landing spots for a quarterback early in the draft. All indications from the Eagles have been that Jalen Hurts will get at least one more year to make his case for the job.