Patriots restructure Deatrich Wise’s contract

Getty Images

The Patriots’ trade for wide receiver DeVante Parker has become official and the team tweaked the contract of another player in order to make everything work under the salary cap.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team restructured defensive lineman Deatrich Wise‘s contract. The team converted $2.85 million of Wise’s base salary into a signing bonus.

The move creates $1.9 million in cap space for this season. Wise is under contract through the 2024 season. He has base salaries of $4 million each season.

Wise started nine of the 16 regular season games he played last season. He had 41 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble in his fifth season with New England.