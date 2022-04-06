Report: Jets were willing to deal 10th overall pick for DK Metcalf, but Seahawks won’t listen to offers

Getty Images

The Seahawks said they had no intention to trade quarterback Russell Wilson. They then traded Wilson.

More recently, the Seahawks said they intend to keep receiver DK Metcalf. That hasn’t stopped other teams from trying to get him.

Howard Eskin of WIP recently reported that the Jets were ready to send the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft to Seattle for Metcalf, but that the Seahawks won’t listen to offers for him.

“The Jets were going to offer, and Seattle knew it, the No. 10 pick in the first round,” Eskin said. “I’ve been told by multiple people when somebody calls Seattle about D.K. Metcalf, [they saiy] ‘We’re not trading him. We’re not trading him.’ They don’t even take the offer. They just say ‘Nope’ and they just shut it right down. You can’t even make an offer right now.'”

(Others are reporting the Jets never offered the 10th overall pick to Seattle. But Eskin hasn’t reported that they did; he reported that they were going to. Presumably, it would take more than the 10th overall pick to get Metcalf.)

If it’s true that the Seahawks aren’t even listening to offers, it’s stupid. Wilson wasn’t untouchable; Metcalf shouldn’t be, either. At some point, someone would offer enough to the Seahawks to get them to trade him. Plugging their ears and yelling “not listening” is not a sound strategy when it comes to managing a roster.

Here’s another reason to listen. The Seahawks at some point will have to pay Metcalf. And the market keeps moving higher and higher for receivers.

Then there’s the fact that the Seahawks don’t use Metcalf the way they should. There are few plays designed to get the ball in his hands and let him do his thing. In three NFL seasons, for example, he has three total rushing attempts.

Given his size and speed, he could be another Deebo Samuel with an inside handoff, another Tyreek Hill with a bubble screen or a jet sweep. Instead, he spends most of his time running routes down the field and waiting for the ball to maybe be thrown his way.

It’s similar to the team’s failed relationship with Wilson. They, in Wilson’s view, never used him the right way. Metcalf also isn’t being used the right way. So either the Seahawks should use him the right way, or they should trade him to a team that will.

Especially since whoever has him will soon have to pay him. A lot.