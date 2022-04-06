Report: Jets were willing to deal 10th overall pick for DK Metcalf, but Seahawks won’t listen to offers

April 6, 2022
The Seahawks said they had no intention to trade quarterback Russell Wilson. They then traded Wilson.

More recently, the Seahawks said they intend to keep receiver DK Metcalf. That hasn’t stopped other teams from trying to get him.

Howard Eskin of WIP recently reported that the Jets were ready to send the 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft to Seattle for Metcalf, but that the Seahawks won’t listen to offers for him.

“The Jets were going to offer, and Seattle knew it, the No. 10 pick in the first round,” Eskin said. “I’ve been told by multiple people when somebody calls Seattle about D.K. Metcalf, [they saiy] ‘We’re not trading him. We’re not trading him.’ They don’t even take the offer. They just say ‘Nope’ and they just shut it right down. You can’t even make an offer right now.'”

(Others are reporting the Jets never offered the 10th overall pick to Seattle. But Eskin hasn’t reported that they did; he reported that they were going to. Presumably, it would take more than the 10th overall pick to get Metcalf.)

If it’s true that the Seahawks aren’t even listening to offers, it’s stupid. Wilson wasn’t untouchable; Metcalf shouldn’t be, either. At some point, someone would offer enough to the Seahawks to get them to trade him. Plugging their ears and yelling “not listening” is not a sound strategy when it comes to managing a roster.

Here’s another reason to listen. The Seahawks at some point will have to pay Metcalf. And the market keeps moving higher and higher for receivers.

Then there’s the fact that the Seahawks don’t use Metcalf the way they should. There are few plays designed to get the ball in his hands and let him do his thing. In three NFL seasons, for example, he has three total rushing attempts.

Given his size and speed, he could be another Deebo Samuel with an inside handoff, another Tyreek Hill with a bubble screen or a jet sweep. Instead, he spends most of his time running routes down the field and waiting for the ball to maybe be thrown his way.

It’s similar to the team’s failed relationship with Wilson. They, in Wilson’s view, never used him the right way. Metcalf also isn’t being used the right way. So either the Seahawks should use him the right way, or they should trade him to a team that will.

Especially since whoever has him will soon have to pay him. A lot.

Report: Jets were willing to deal 10th overall pick for DK Metcalf, but Seahawks won't listen to offers

  1. They’re planning to start him at QB. he might be their best option at this stage.

  2. Why would they listen about the 10th pick when they know the Jets also have the 4th pick they could offer instead?

  7. The idea that a straight line speed guy like DK could do any of the things Deebo does is laughable. DK is a Mack truck. Deebo is a rally car with the weight of a Mack truck.

  8. Why does everyone think that every good receiver can and should be used like Deebo? Do they watch the games? Do they see the different body types and skillsets? Metcalf is a stud. Hill is a stud. Deebo is a stud. But they are not the same type of players. Different body type and skillset.

  9. Disagree. Teams shouldn’t trade their good players. Who at 10 is going to be as guaranteed to be as good as Metcalf?

  pkrlvr says:
    April 6, 2022 at 11:56 am
    What good is a stud WR when there's no QB to throw to him? Stupid.

    Are you referring to the Seahawks or the Jets?

  pkrlvr says:
    April 6, 2022 at 11:56 am
    What good is a stud WR when there's no QB to throw to him? Stupid.

    Dolphin fans will be living this reality with Tua at the helm.

  pkrlvr says:
    April 6, 2022 at 11:56 am
    What good is a stud WR when there's no QB to throw to him? Stupid.
    Are you talking about the Seahawks or the Jets?
    Neither team has a QB.

  ponyboycurtis says:
    April 6, 2022 at 11:51 am
    Why would they listen about the 10th pick when they know the Jets also have the 4th pick they could offer instead?
    There is no team in the NFL that thinks Metcalf is worth trading the 4th pick in the draft . To be honest I wouldn’t give up the 10th pick for him either . Just plain stupid for Seattle to not jump all over this offer for a guy that doesn’t fit with a team in a rebuild with no QB. I know the addled Carroll is still in denial but that doesn’t alter the reality the Seahawks are a terrible team right now and are years away from contending again .

  14. He’d be a total of waste with the keys. Why would any WR voluntarily go there until Zach Wilson showed that he can play in this league?

  15. Sounds like Seattle is still embarrassed for getting taken in the Jamal Adams trade. Trying to make up for a past bad deal

