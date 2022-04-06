Report: Thomas Morstead visiting Dolphins

Getty Images

The Dolphins don’t have a punter on their roster at the moment, but that could change after a Wednesday meeting with a veteran free agent.

Andy Slater of WMEN reports that the team is meeting with Thomas Morstead, who made the 2012 Pro Bowl and has a career average of 46.6 yards per kick.

Morstead entered the NFL as a Saints fifth-round pick in 2009 and he spent the next 12 seasons handling the punting duties in New Orleans. He was released last March and went on to play seven games for the Jets and seven games for the Falcons during the regular season.

Michael Palardy handled punts for the Dolphins last season. He is currently unsigned.