Russell Wilson to throw first pitch at Rockies opening day

Getty Images

Russell Wilson‘s first throw in Denver won’t come on a football field.

Per Kyle Newman of the Denver Post, the new Broncos quarterback will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the Colorado Rockies opening day matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.

Before becoming a nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, Wilson was a Rockies fourth-round draft pick in 2010. He played two seasons of minor league baseball in Colorado’s organization before the Seahawks selected him in the third round of the 2012 NFL draft.

Wilson has since made spring training appearances for the Rockies, Texas Rangers, and most recently the New York Yankees in 2018.

He’s also thrown the ceremonial first pitch multiple times for the Seattle Mariners and once for the Rangers.