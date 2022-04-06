Sam Darnold: I know I’m a good quarterback; I’ve proved it

Getty Images

The Panthers are bringing the top quarterback prospects to Carolina as they consider what to do with the sixth overall selection. Panthers General Manager Scott Fitterer acknowledged recently the team doesn’t have a long-term answer at the position and “at some point you have to take a shot” if you’re picking at the top of the first round.

While it’s not a given that the Panthers will draft Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, North Carolina’s Sam Howell or Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe, it does make clear what the Panthers think of Sam Darnold.

The Panthers moved on from Teddy Bridgewater last year after trading for Darnold. Now, they are looking for an upgrade to Darnold.

Darnold’s feelings are not hurt, because of his belief in himself.

“It truly is like whatever happens happens, because at the end of the day, it’s out of my control, and I know that,” Darnold said on Bussin’ with the Boys, a podcast created by Titans tackle Taylor Lewan and free agent linebacker Will Compton. “I have enough security in myself to where I can be like, ‘I know I’m a good quarterback. I know I can be a good quarterback in this league. I’ve proved it.’ And I know there’s a team, if something happens, that would want me.”

It seems unlikely any other team would want Darnold as its starter for 2022. The former first-round choice has played with two teams in four seasons and has a 17-32 record, 54 touchdowns, 52 interceptions and a 76.9 passer rating.