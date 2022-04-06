Shelby Harris “very comfortable” joining Seahawks defense

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Shelby Harris was not the marquee name in the March trade between the Seahawks and Broncos.

That name belongs to Russell Wilson and Harris was one of three players that came to Seattle along with five draft picks in the deal for the quarterback. The picks and the chance to restock the roster that they represent seemed to be the biggest draw of the deal for the Seahawks, but Harris was a player they’d showed some interest in before.

Harris worked out for the team in 2016 after being cut by the Raiders and spoke to them again last offseason before he re-signed with the Broncos, which led him to joke on Tuesday that “we could have just avoided all this if you’d signed me earlier.” Now that Harris is in town, he’s excited to play in defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt‘s scheme because it’s reminiscent of the one he was in with the Broncos.

“This is my defense when you really think about it,” Harris said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “This is the defense I pretty much ran the last three, four years and I’m very comfortable in it and pretty much know the ins and outs of it.”

The focus is firmly on the future for the Seahawks after the Wilson trade, but Harris and other veterans will be working to make the present as pleasant as possible in Seattle.