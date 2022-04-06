Tre’Quan Smith: If everyone’s healthy, Saints will be “one hell of a show” on offense

Getty Images

The Saints haven’t made any major outside additions to their offense this offseason after finishing 19th in points scored last year, but wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith does not believe that means they’ll be producing similar results.

Smith re-signed with the team last month and had a press conference to discuss his return to New Orleans on Wednesday. Smith said he couldn’t “recall one game that everybody played together” because of injuries and other absences last season and that “things went sideways” as a result.

Quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas were two notable absences for much of the season, but the expectation is that both players will be back for the start of this season and Smith said he thinks the unit will be a tough one to stop if that’s the case.

“If everybody stays healthy, it’s going to be one hell of a show, one exciting offense, one explosive offense, and I definitely look forward to it being that this year,” Smith said, via Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.

The Saints went 5-2 in games started by Winston and 4-6 after he went down with a torn ACL, so Smith is likely to find others who share the opinion that the team will be more successful if they tap into the same formula that got them off to a strong start in 2021 while re-integrating Thomas into the lineup after he missed all of last year with an ankle injury.