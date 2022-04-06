Treylon Burks, Christian Watson set to visit Browns on Friday

Getty Images

The Browns may have acquired receiver Amari Cooper and traded their first-round pick for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but they’re still doing their work on the incoming receiver class.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, Cleveland is bringing in Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson on Friday for a pre-draft visit.

Burks has also reportedly taken visits with the Cowboys and Packers.

Cleveland’s first pick is not until midway through the second round at No. 44 overall. The club also holds No. 78 overall and No. 99 overall in the third round as Day Two picks.

The Browns could still bring back Jarvis Landry to help out its receiving corps as well.

Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards with 11 touchdowns as a junior in 2021. He also took 14 carries for 112 yards with a touchdown.

Watson had 43 catches for 801 yards with seven TDs in 2021, totaling 105 receptions for 2,140 yards with 14 TDs in his 52 games at NDSU. He had 49 career carries for 392 yards with a pair of TDs in his four seasons.