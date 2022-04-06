Whitney Mercilus announces his retirement

Getty Images

Whitney Mercilus is calling it a career.

After 10 seasons, the edge rusher announced his retirement in a Wednesday post on Instagram.

“It’s time to hang it up,” Mercilus posted as a caption to a video. “Merci out.”

The Texans selected Mercilus with the 26th overall pick of the 2012 draft and he spent nearly all of his career with the franchise. Houston released Mercilus in October, which allowed him to sign with the Packers to compete for a Super Bowl ring.

However, Mercilus suffered a torn bicep during the team’s Week 10 matchup with the Seahawks and missed the rest of the regular season — though he did return for Green Bay’s playoff loss to San Francisco,

Mercilus ends his career with 58.0 career sacks, 117 QB hits, and 73 tackles for loss in 138 games with 102 starts. He also recorded a pair of interceptions, 13 forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries.