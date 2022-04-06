Xavien Howard says Mike McDaniel brings a different energy to Miami

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is liking what he’s hearing from new coach Mike McDaniel.

Howard said in his interactions with McDaniel so far this offseason, he’s been impressed with the optimism McDaniel is instilling.

“Everything’s been different. The energy, everybody’s happy. I think a lot of things are going to be special here with Mike McDaniel. He’s bringing that energy,” Howard said. “I was excited to meet him, he was excited to meet me.”

Howard said he believes he and his teammates are going to get on board with McDaniel’s program.

“If everybody buys in, we’ll get the job done,” Howard said.

The Dolphins haven’t made the playoffs since 2016 and haven’t won a playoff game since 2000. After hiring McDaniel, they’ve gone all-in with big moves designed to win right away. There’s definitely an energy in Miami this offseason, but whether that translates to a winning regular season remains to be seen.