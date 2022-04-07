49ers signing Marcus Johnson

Getty Images

The 49ers are adding some depth to their receivers’ room.

Marcus Johnson has agreed to sign with San Francisco, according to agency EnterSports Management.

Johnson spent the 2021 season with the Titans, though he missed much of the season due to injury. He appeared in seven games for the club with three starts, posting nine receptions for 160 yards. He did have one five-reception game for 100 yards in the Titans’ Week 10 victory over New Orleans.

Johnson has also appeared in games for the Eagles and Colts. He’s recorded 51 catches for 839 yards with three touchdowns in 41 career contests.