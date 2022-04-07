Aaron Donald: I keep telling people, I get better with age

Getty Images

While Aaron Donald was contemplating retirement after winning Super Bowl LVI, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed last week that the star defensive tackle will be back for a ninth season in 2022.

Had Donald hung up his cleats, he would’ve been walking away at a time when he’s still firmly in his prime and consistently making game-changing plays. Donald’s speed rush and hit on quarterback Joe Burrow effectively won Los Angeles the Super Bowl.

During a recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Donald said he feels like he’s still improving.

“Yeah, I’m faster,” Donald said. “I was just with my guy Wednesday training and I always ask after I work, ‘What do you think?’ And he [said] back, ‘You’ve got about three, five more years in you with how you’re moving.’ So, I feel good, I really do feel good. I feel quick, I feel explosive.

“I don’t feel like I’m slowing down — if anything I feel like I’m getting faster. I feel like I’m in better shape. I keep telling people, I get better with age, man. I don’t slow down. I just feel like I’m getting that much stronger. I look better with age and all that.”

Donald, who turns 31 next month, was named a first-team All-Pro for the seventh consecutive season in 2021. He recorded 12.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, 25 quarterback hits, and four forced fumbles in the regular season. Then he added 3.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, and nine QB hits in four postseason games.

The Rams have said they’re working on a new contract for Donald, as he’s outplayed the last deal he signed just before the start of the 2018 season.