Antoine Wesley signs ERFA tender with Cardinals

The Cardinals officially have some depth back for their group of receivers.

Arizona announced on Thursday that Antoine Wesley has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender, putting him under contract for the 2022 season.

Wesley, who played under Cardinals head coach at Texas Tech, signed with Arizona last May. He appeared in 15 games with four starts last season, catching 19 passes for 208 yards with three touchdowns. He ended up playing 39 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Before signing with the Cardinals, Wesley entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Ravens in 2019. He spent that season on Baltimore’s practice squad but missed all of the 2020 season due to injury.