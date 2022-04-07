Arrest made in death of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s brother

Getty Images

Police in Orlando, Florida, made an arrest Thursday in connection with the death of the brother of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports Ronald Ivan Scott, 33, was charged with one count of murder and one count of arson in the death of Joshua Owusu-Koramoah. Scott, who is from Hampton, Virginia, remains behind bars in the Orange County Jail.

Joshua, 23, was found dead inside his burned residence in Hampton on Tuesday. He played linebacker at William & Mary and was a science teacher at Hampton Christian Academy.

Jeremiah was conducting youth football camps in Ghana at the time of his brother’s death. He returned home after learning of his brother’s death.