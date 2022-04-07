Bills announce Stefon Diggs’ extension

Getty Images

Stefon Diggs‘ extension with the Bills is officially official. The Bills announced Thursday that Diggs has signed the deal.

The only question remaining is: What exactly is the new money in the deal?

Two reports Wednesday offered different terms for the contract, but now that the deal is inked, it soon will hit the database.

Diggs had two years remaining on his five-year, $72 million contract. He had a cap number of $17.917 million in 2022 and $18.05 million in 2023 with base salaries of just over $12.5 million each of the next two years.

“I’m so excited for him and so happy for him because he deserves that,” former Bills receiver Emmanuel Sanders said on NFL Media, via the team website. “The year that he had last year and the year that he had the previous year, it feels good when guys get paid what they deserve, and he definitely deserves it.”

The Vikings traded Diggs to the Bills in 2020, and he has made the Pro Bowl in both of his seasons in Buffalo. Josh Allen and Diggs have connected for 230 completions (first in NFL over past two seasons), 2,760 receiving yards (second in the NFL) and 18 touchdowns (third in NFL).