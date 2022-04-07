Brian Flores did indeed document his tanking concerns in a December 2019 memo

Getty Images

In an amended complaint filed today, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores contends that he documented his concerns regarding pressure from owner Stephen Ross to lose games in a December 4, 2019 memo. The Dolphins privately acknowledge that the memo was indeed created and submitted to the team.

“This letter was proactively provided to the NFL and their investigators by the Dolphins weeks ago,” a person involved on behalf of the Dolphins in the investigation regarding the claim that Ross offered Flores $100,000 for each game the team lost in 2019 tells PFT. “For Flores to bring it up now seems pretty bizarre given that the letter actually contradicts his complaint in that he has no evidence of any conversations with Steve, and the letter also makes no mention of money. This just shows how desperate he is to bring up a letter that actually goes against his own position.”

Frankly, it’s not clear from the allegations made that Flores has actually “contradicted” himself. He alleges that he had conversations with Ross. He separately alleges that he documented his concerns about the pressure he was experiencing. Those can be viewed as two different things.

One major factual question is whether the memo mentions an offer of $100,000 for each loss. The person involved in the investigation contends it does not.

Even if it doesn’t, the letter constitutes evidence that Flores raised his concerns internally. That he blew the whistle. This seems to be its biggest significance to the amended complaint.