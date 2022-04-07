Brother of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah found dead in a possible homicide

Getty Images

Joshua Owusu-Koramoah, the 23-year-old brother of Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, was found dead Tuesday in a burned residence in Virginia. According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, police are investigating it as a homicide.

Joshua Owusu-Koramoah played linebacker at William and Mary.

Jeremiah, a year younger than Joshua, has explained that Joshua and another brother, Jerry Brooks, were responsible for Jeremiah playing football. At age six, Jeremiah didn’t like wearing a helmet and wanted to quit.

“If it wasn’t for those two I would probably be playing basketball,” Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said in January. “Definitely very influential in terms of the football aspects. Just in terms of the physicality, in terms of the toughness, in terms of persistence even when sometimes I didn’t feel that I should be playing football.”

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Joshua Owusu-Koramoah.