Dan Campbell: I don’t think Lions need an elite quarterback to win

The Lions have the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and it might seem unfortunate for them that most draft observers don’t think there’s an elite quarterback prospect in this draft. But Lions head coach Dan Campbell is fine with that.

Campbell, who said the Lions want to draft an immediate starter with that No. 2 pick, told reporters he does not believe teams need an elite quarterback to win big in the NFL.

“No, I don’t think you need that,” Campbell said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I think that those guys like that are obviously, they’re special. And they certainly can give you a better chance. But no, I don’t believe you have to have one of those guys to have sustained success.”

The Lions appear ready to go into Campbell’s second year with Jared Goff remaining their quarterback. Goff is not an elite quarterback, but he did go to the Super Bowl with the Rams, which would be a point in favor of Campbell’s proposition. The problem for the Lions, however, is that they’re far from the kind of team that could go to the Super Bowl with Goff, no matter how good an immediate starter they get with the No. 2 pick.