Dan Campbell: Kayvon Thibodeaux pretty special on tape

Getty Images

The Lions will be selecting second in the first round of this year’s draft and one of the players who will likely be under consideration with that pick is set to visit with the team next week.

Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is set to come to Detroit for a meeting with the team. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press notes that the team has done a lot of work on Thibodeaux already, including General Manager Brad Holmes going to one of his games this season and a Combine conversation. Head coach Dan Campbell said that next week’s visit is another data point to consider along with the impressive performances that he’s seen on film.

“I think as much exposure as you can get, the better off you are,” Campbell said. “And man, listen, he’s an explosive athlete and he’s a playmaker. He’s got a good, quick first step. I mean, he’s – he’s something else. He’s pretty special on tape”

Thibodeaux has heard criticism of his effort and desire to go with plenty of platitudes about his on-field production. In addition to talking to Thibodeaux about those issues, the Lions can talk to their 2021 first-rounder Penei Sewell because the two men were teammates at Oregon. If they like the way that equation works out, they could be adding another Duck to the roster later this month.