DeAndre Carter agrees to deal with Chargers

The Chargers are signing free agent receiver/returner DeAndre Carter, Ben Standig of TheAthletic.com reports.

Carter visited both the Bears and the Chargers this week.

Carter, 28, played all 17 games for Washington last season, making five starts. He played 505 offensive snaps and 157 on special teams.

In 2021, he returned 16 punts for an 8.4-yard average and 36 kickoffs for a 25.1-yard average. He also caught 24 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns.

Carter played four games for the Bears in 2020.

He also has spent time with the Texans, Eagles, 49ers, Patriots, Ravens and Raiders.

Carter has played 60 career games, with 13 starts.