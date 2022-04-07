Derrick Gore signs tender with Chiefs

Getty Images

Running back Derrick Gore has been working out with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and he’s now set to continue doing so once the Chiefs offseason program gets underway later this month.

According to multiple reports, Gore has signed his exclusive rights free agent tender with the team. The decision is not a surprise since Gore was barred from negotiating with other teams once the Chiefs tendered him.

Gore spent time with Washington and the Chargers in 2019 and 2020, but did not appear in any games. He signed with the Chiefs last year and ran 51 times for 256 yards and two touchdowns in 11 regular season games. He also ran three times for three yards in the postseason.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones join Gore on the running back depth chart in Kansas City.